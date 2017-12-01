- Advertisement -

The Adamawa police command has confirmed the death of four of its men in a clash with gunmen in Numan local government area of the state.

Othman Abubakar, the command spokesman, who confirmed the incident to NAN on Friday, said the four policemen from Numan divisional headquarters were on patrol when the incident occurred.

Abubakar said the identities of the gunmen were yet to be ascertained.

He said contrary to speculation by the public that the killing was by Fulani militia on reprisal attack, the command was still investigating the incident and had further boost security in the area with support from the military.

“We don’t want to work on speculations and I want to urge the public and media to shun rumour mongers and speculations that would further raise tension in Numan and its environs,” Abubakar said.

- Advertisement -

He, however, confirmed that the speculations of reprisal attacks has resulted in some residents of Numan and its environs to start moving to Yola, the state capital, and other places they considered safe.

Some residents of Numan, the third largest town in Adamawa, told NAN that the town was now deserted with shops and markets closed.

“The markets and shops are closed as people remain in their houses while others are leaving the town because of rumours of impending reprisal attack.

“The tension was further heightened with the report that some policemen were killed by the attackers who attempted to enter Numan in the night,” a resident who simply identified himself as Ibrahim said

Two weeks ago, about 50 people, mostly women and children, were killed in Numan by gunmen alleged to be Bachama militia.

Idris Ibrahim, the inspector general of police, had subsequently ordered the deployment of five units of Mobile policemen to contain tension and further attacks in the area.