Unidentified gunmen opened fire on some local miners in Plateau State on Thursday evening injuring four of them.

The attack which occurred at a local mining site in Jol Village, Riyom Local Government was confirmed by the police.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Terna Tyopev, on Friday said investigations had commenced and promised that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the Special Taskforce on Jos crisis, Umar Adams, a captain in the Nigerian Army, also confirmed the attack.

Mr. Umar added that a similar incident was reported on Tuesday in Riyom where Fulani herders were alleged to have attacked a farmer on his farm but ended up being nabbed by villagers.

The soldier urged people not take laws into their hands but report any attack to the authorities.

Gunmen were also said to have also ambushed travellers near Vwak village, who reportedly escaped unhurt. Some of the suspects were captured by villagers and handed over to the police.