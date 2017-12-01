- Advertisement -

No fewer than four policemen attached to the Police Mobile Squad in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State are feared dead after a clash with suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The clash, according to available information, took place on Wednesday night in Bolon village.

The policemen were reported to have stormed the area based on available information that Fulani herdsmen were gathering for a reprisal.

Members of the Fulani community in the area were reported to have a week ago been attacked, leading to the killing of some of them.

Based on the information of the gathering of more herdsmen in the area, the police reportedly moved in to avoid a recurrence of the deadly attack.

But the mobile policemen were attacked in the process, leading to the death of no fewer than four of them.

There was no official confirmation as at press time.