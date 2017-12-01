- Advertisement -

Few months after unknown gunmen assassinated Comrade Isaac Obe, the immediate past President of Eleme youths, assassins again struck the family with the shooting and killing Barrister Mary Obe, the elder sister of the former youth leader at about 3 am on Thursday.

Although the full detail of how the dastardly incident which occurred at Alode-Eleme in Eleme local government area of Rivers State is not yet available, Olomate Ollor, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the local government confirmed the incident, vowing that no stone will be left unturned to bring the fleeing culprits to book.



According to him, “Some gunmen came into Alode-Eleme and shot sporadically and at the end one Barrister Mary Obe was confirmed dead. I arrived there at about 3 am in the company of some soldiers and I have assured the family and Eleme people the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“I sympathize with the Obe family over the death of their children – Comrade Isaac, a few months ago and now, Mary.”

Ollor said his local government council has zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, assuring that security will be beefed up in the area while investigations on the incident continue.