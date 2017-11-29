- Advertisement -

Over 120 cult members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities have on Wednesday surrendered their arms and denounced cultism to the Lagos State Police following its community policing and community safety in Imota, Ikorodu.

This exercise, which held at the Oba Ranodu’s palace, Imota Ikorodu, had chiefs alongside representatives from the House of Assembly and local government chairmen in attendance.

“The boys will be reintegrated into the society after being empowered with various skills,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, said.

He added that they had voluntarily renounced cultism and surrendered to the police to be reintegrated into the society.

According to the CP, the initiative was powered by the Oba of Imota alongside his chiefs and local government chairmen. “The importance of this denouncement is not those who are renouncing it. What is significant is that the process has started – where youths indicate interest not only to renounce cultism willingly to take up jobs and skills.”

Edgal, however, added that he was expecting a situation where more youths would renounce cultism and surrender their arms. Adding that when this happens, it means less crime, less arms. “This shows clean and visible dividend of our community policing and community safety partnership is achieving result.”

There is a role for first class Obas, Chiefs and Bales to summon citizens in their communities to ensure security and peace in the sociSovietety.

We urge them to renounce cultism, drugs and crimes. The major problems are cultism and drug abuse.

I’m happy that over 120 youths have come forth willingly. After the traditional cleansing of the boys. They will be handed over to the police. We will profile them and begin the reintegration programme where they will be empowered.

The leader of Eiye Cult, Joseph Fasasi lamented the aftermath of killings and wars. “I’m an indigene of this town – Imota. I’ve realised that cultism does not pay. It doesn’t allow development of my town. So, I decided to make peace with other cult heads.”

He added swiftly that they no longer wanted war. “We don’t want killings. When we fight, non indigenes run away. They have a place to run to. But I don’t. My parents are from this land.”

Having visited other towns and seen the level of development, Fasasi craves for development for his town. “We go out and see other towns developed. Our youths wasting. So, I want my own town to develop.

Notwithstanding, the leader of Aiye cult, Bolaji – known as Spirit – seconded the other leader has said as they both shook hands, hugged and partied together alongside other members of their cults after undergoing spiritual cleansing in the traditional way.

The two cults – known as the most dangerous confraternities in Ikorodu – lauded the Lagos Police, the Oba and the Chiefs for initiating reintegration programmes for their betterment.

Speaking at the ceremony, the member, Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu Constituency 2, Nurudeen Kunle Agoro, lauded the CP, the Lagos police and the Obas with his chiefs for such a bold step. “We had to do something. Before now, when you wake up in the morning, you would see two corpses on e streets.”

Therefore, the commissioner urged more boys to drop arms, drugs and crime. “I’m glad these ones have resolved to partner the Lagos police in ensuring peace in the community. We urge more to surrender their arms so that this community, our societies and Lagos state will be peaceful and safe 24 hours daily.”