The mobile studio of Communication Trends Limited in Umuahia, the capital of Abia state, was on Wednesday gutted by the fire.

Although the cause of the inferno had yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that it took the intervention of the men of Abia State Fire Service to contain the fire.

According to an eyewitness, the staff of CTL in charge of the studio located in a caravan was said to be absent when the fire started.

The source said, “We were inside our office and all of a sudden our generator started malfunctioning and by the time we went out to check what was happening we saw smoke all over the CTL office.

“We made efforts to stop the fire with our fire extinguisher, but when we discovered that it could not quench the fire, we decided to call the men of the fire service.”

When newsmen visited the scene of the inferno, the men of the state fire service were seen controlling the fire to ensure that it doesn’t spread to nearby buildings.