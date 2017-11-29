- Advertisement -

Tragedy struck in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, as a 17-year-old girl, Chidimma (surname withheld), strangled her eight-month-old baby, identified as Emmanuel, to death.

The incident happened at No 4 Obubra Street in the state capital.

Emmanuel, according to the residents of the area, was a product of a relationship between Chidimma and a 36-year-old man whose name was given as Ajibore. At the moment, the duo have been arrested by the police.

Ajibore, it was gathered, hails from Osun State. He is a tricycle mechanic at No. 72 Ogoja Road, Abakaliki, but resides at Jemeni Street.

According to Chidimma’s aunty, Lovelyn Nwode, Ajibore allegedly abducted the girl who was preparing for her WAEC this year and impregnated her.