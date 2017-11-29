- Advertisement -

The Police in Ondo State have rescued three victims who were recently kidnapped on the Benin-Ore Expressway.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Adeyanju gave the names of the victims as: Timilehin Akomolafe, 18, Michael Popoola, 42 and Herry Usifo, 42.

He said that the victims were rescued alive with the assistance of local hunters about 6pm on Tuesday in a forest along Ore Expressway.

“On Nov. 24 about 3:45pm, one Mr Akomolafe was travelling from Akure to Lagos to drop his son, Timilehin at the University of Lagos.

“Unfortunately his jeep was intercepted by kidnappers and in the process, he was killed and his son was kidnapped.

“The Jeep right behind his vehicle was equally shot at and the mobile policeman lost his life but the driver was fast enough to escape to safety when policemen came to the scene firing and the kidnappers ran away.

“They took Timilehin and two other travellers, Popoola and Usifo, who were coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos in a commercial vehicle, and this happened almost simultaneously,” he said.

The commissioner said the kidnappers escaped with gunshot wounds after a gun battle with policemen.

According to him, the three victims were rescued alive, hale and hearty, adding that no ransom was paid.

He disclosed that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had given the command five motorcycles to curb crime in Ore area.

“The governor in his magnanimity gave us five motorcycles which we have distributed among the three commands and the result is what we are seeing now.”