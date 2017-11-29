- Advertisement -

Three men who allegedly burgled three shops at Alaba International Market and carted away goods worth N7.9 million were on Wednesday brought before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants – Onochie Okwu, 32; Isaac Owelle, 52; and Edyson Offor, 36, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and burglary.

They all denied the charge levelled against them.

The prosecutor, Insp. Uche Simeon, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Nov. 4 , at about 4:30a.m., at UPA section of Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos.

He said that the three defendants conspired to burgle three shops and stole goods worth N7.9 million.

Simeon said that they burgled the shop of one Mrs Victoria Okoro and stole 19 bales of clothes and 150 pairs of shoes valued at N2 million.

“The three defendants also burgled Amaka Oluchi’s shop and stole 88 bales of clothes, two sacks of belts and three DVD players, all valued at N5 million,” he said.

The prosecutor said the defendants also broke into the shop of Mr Chinonso Echetu and stole goods valued at N900, 000.

“They were caught by security guards while loading their loot in the vehicle they brought for the operation,” he said.

According to Simeon, the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for offenders while 411 stipulates two years imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. S Okubule granted the defendants N1 million bail with two sureties each.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must be land owners within the jurisdiction of the court.

Okebule adjourned the case until Jan. 23, 2018 for mention.