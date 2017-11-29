- Advertisement -

An Osun Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife on Wednesday remanded Maria Oladunjoye, Taoreed Olajiire and Blessing Ebuka in prison over alleged possession of cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian hemp.

Oladunjoye, 48, Olajide, 38 and Ebuka, 20, are facing two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of Indian hemp, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Olalekan Ijiyode, ordered that the defendants be remanded at Ilesa prison, pending hearing on their bail application.

He asked the Defence Counsel, Ben Adirieje, to make written application for the bail and adjourned the case until Dec. 18 for mention.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Nov. 23 at Seventh Day Adventist Hospital Area in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the three conspired to commit felony and unlawfully had lndian hemp with them.

He added that the defendants were caught with a bus-full of the substance suspected to be Indian hemp, which was unlawfully obtained.

According to him, the offence contravenes sections 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.