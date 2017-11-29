- Advertisement -

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a woman identified as Obiageli Ezeanowiyi for reportedly killing her church member with her car.

It was gathered that the accident occurred while Ezeanowiyi was driving and making a phone call at Jakande Estate junction at Oke-Afa, Isolo, close to St. Peters’ Catholic Church, where both of them worshipped.

The mother of three hailed from Mbano in Imo State.

The spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, DSP Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday, said said her remains have been taken to Isolo mortuary for autopsy report, while Obiageli has been detained after reporting herself to the Police.

“The suspect, Obiageli, is in Police custody and investigation is still ongoing.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” said the spokesman.