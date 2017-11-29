- Advertisement -

A teenager on Tuesday told an Osogbo High Court that he murdered a student of the University of Osun, Mr Timileyin Sonibare.

Nineteen-year-old Abdulrofiu Sakariyau admitted guilt during arraignment before Justice Kudirat Akano.

Sakariyau was arraigned along with Yusuf Kareem, 18; Ayuba Ibrahim, 20; Isiaq Yusuf, 40; and Abdulkareen Adeoti, 50.

The others pleaded not guilty.

Akano consequently remanded them in the Ilesha Prison custody until Dec. 15

She held that the remand was due to the gravity of the alleged offence.

The prosecution counsel, Dr Bashir Ajibola, had submitted that the accused murdered the student on June 26 at Oke-Baale area of Osogbo.

Ajibola said that the accused cut Sonibare’s head, hand and some other parts of his body and killed him, in contravention of Sections 516, 319 and 242 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Alayo Abayomi and Mr Kazeem Badmus, prayed the court to grant bail to their clients, who pleaded not guilty.

However, Akano overruled them and ordered that all the five accused persons be remanded until Dec. 15, when the case would be mentioned again.