A suspected kidnapper has been hacked to death by angry mob. The incident occurred in the early hours (7.30am) of Tuesday along Mile Four at Ikot Ansa in Calabar Municipality LGA of Cross River State.

An eyewitness, Rosemary Uchechi said the angry mob chased and hacked the alleged kidnapper to death while other members of the notorious group were beaten to stupor and handed over to the police. She explained that a four man kidnap gang tried to abduct their victims (two children) along Parliamentary extension road when their mother was taking them to school.

Unfortunately, luck ran out on them as one of abducted Children raised the alarm which attracted passersby.

Rosemary Uchechi said, “The mother to the children was on her way to drop her two kids at school before they (kidnappers) double crossed her with their vehicle – a Nissan and abducted her children.

“In the process one of the kids raised the alarm which attracted passersby and people in the area who gave them a hot chase including Federal Housing Police Division, who also pursued them”

“When they got to Mile 4, it was like they disappeared into thin air not knowing they had entered a close, it was a brave lady who double crossed them and the angry mob now pounced on them and hacked the one with a gun to death before setting him ablaze while the arm of the second one was cut off before security agents took him away for questioning. Others escaped”

It was learnt that the victims they tried to kidnap were family members of an oil worker living at parliamentary area.

When contacted ,the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident said that they have arrested one of the suspects while others are still at large.

“We have arrested one while the other was set ablaze by an angry mob. We also have the Nissan they used to carry out the operation and the suspect has been handed over to SARS for further interrogation, we are working hard to apprehend other members of the group that escaped,” she said.