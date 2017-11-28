- Advertisement -

The Special Intelligence Squad of the Controller General of Prisons in Ogun State has arrested a 22-year old man, Matthew Olusi, for allegedly attempting to smuggle weed suspected to be Indian hemp into Ibara Prison, in Abeokuta.

The suspect was reported to have concealed the substance inside his pant to beat security at the entry point to the Prison yard.

This development was coming about a month ago, when a woman, Fatima Balogun, was arrested for hiding a mobile phone inside the soup.

The suspect was apprehended on Monday, according to the Controller of Prisons, Ogun State Command, Mr Abolade Benson.

The Prisons boas said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off and that he had since been handed over to the officials of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for further investigation and prosecution.

Benson appealed to members of the public to identify with the commitment of the NPS in eradicating drug abuse and other vices in and around prison formations in the state.

“Friends and visitors to Prison facilities where prisoners are kept should, therefore, desist from smuggling prohibited items capable of compromising security into the prison yard as the authority will not hesitate to take decisive action against violators.

“The Special Intelligence Unit formed by the present Controller General of Prisons Ja’afaru Ahmed are leaving up to their billing and the Controller of Prisons is determined to leave no stone unturned in achieving the core mandate of NPS which are safe custody, reformation, and rehabilitation of the inmates,” he said.