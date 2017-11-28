- Advertisement -

The Police in Benin have arraigned four person before an Oredo Magistrate Court, for alleged conspiracy and giving false information bordering on diversion of public funds.

The accused persons, Jonathan Owaibor (58), Egharevba Jacob (54), Flora Oyakhilome (49) and Goodluck Uwaifo (42), are facing a two-count-charge, an offence punishable under section 125 (A)(1) of the criminal code, law of the defunct Bendel State.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector P. Agbonifo, the accused persons had on December 15, 2015, in a written statement made at the AIG Zone 5 office in Benin, in the Oredo magistrate district, falsely accused one Solomon Oboh, John Ehigie Jacob, Eliss Igodan, J.N. Okeke (Mrs.) and Charles Awodu, of diversion of N1 million.

The court was told that the written statement was aimed at causing the defendants to be charged to court with the offence of fraudulent diversion/stealing of N1 million, knowing that they were innocent of the alleged offence, or not believing them to be guilty of the alleged offence.

The prosecutor added that the accused employed the service of police to the effect that the defendants fraudulently divert the sum of N1 million being association funds, vigilante funds, threatened the lives and gave information known or believe to be false, with the intention of causing police to use its lawful power to injure and annoy the defendants.

The Presiding Magistrate, F.E. Akhere, who granted the accused persons bail, adjourned the case till December 13, 2017, for further hearing.