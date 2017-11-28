- Advertisement -

The Police Command in Zamfara says it has begun a surprise ‘stop-and-search’ operation as an effort to curb criminal activities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kenneth Ebrimson, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

Ebrimson was posted to the state from the Force’s Headquarters three days after gunmen attacked some communities in Shinkafi and Maradun local government areas of the state.

“l want to assure the people of the state that the days of pampering these armed bandits are over.

“They should either surrender or relocate from the state because we will take very severe and drastic action against them.

“l am aware of all forms of criminal brigandage in the state including kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery and faceless gunmen attacks, which have denied the people of the state the peace they have been used to.

“l want to say that this peace will soon return and people will continue to sleep with their two eyes closed, ” he said.

The commissioner said the command had begun a robust crime fighting through the use of all special units and patrols including the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).