Three men who allegedly stole seven goats valued at N70,000 were on Tuesday brought before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State.

The accused — China Lawrence, 23; Raphael Toriola, 21; and Eniola Amoo, 33, — of no fixed addresses and without specific occupations, are facing three counts of conspiracy, felony and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, said that the accused committed the offences at Igodan, Okitipupa around 12:00 a.m. on October 15.

He said that the goats, property of one Grace Badru, were later recovered from the house of one of the accused.

The offences are punishable under Sections 390 (9), 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N30,000 each, with a surety each in like sum.

Aiyemomi said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment for one year.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 8 for further hearing.