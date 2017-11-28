- Advertisement -

Four people were on Monday confirmed dead after a gas cylinder exploded at a filling station in Orji, Owerri North local government area of Imo State.

According to the police, several other customers who were buying fuel and other petroleum products were also seriously wounded in the explosion.

- Advertisement -

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, while confirming the incident, said investigations were ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

He said: “We heard about the explosion in a popular petrol station around Orji and four people have been confirmed dead.

“Police had rescued the wounded persons and taken them to the hospital.”