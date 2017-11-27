- Advertisement -

Oyo State High Court 1, Ringroad, Ibadan, has sentenced an accused husband killer, Yewande Oyediran, to seven years imprisonment for finding her guilty of the death of her husband.

The term is to run from the day of her arrest.

The court which held that although, evidences showed that she was responsible for the death of her husband, none of the witnesses was about to establish the intent of the accused or described seeing her commit the crime.

It however noted that the killing was done without intent going by the fact that the couple were married at the time of the incident.

The accused was alleged to have stabbed her late husband, Lowo Oyediran, on February 2, 2016 at their number 30, Adeniyi Layout, Abidi-odan, Akobo, Ibadan residence, following a misunderstanding that broke out late in the night

Yewande was arraigned on a lone count charge of allegedly killing her husband with knife.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 316 and punishable under section 319 of the laws of Oyo State.

- Advertisement -

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charge when the count was read to her in court.

The Court presided over by Chief Justice Muntar Abimbola who earlier apologised to the court for deferring the judgement initially slated for Friday, said other official engagement at the Nigerian Judicial Commission necessitated the postponement of the judgement till Monday

Noting that the incident was a fall out of a spontaneous fight between the couple, the court said none of the witnesses was able to establish the case of intent in the incident that led to the injury that caused the death.

Justifying the reason for the sentence, the judge maintained that there was no need for a second attack on the deceased as given by the oral evidences of the witnesses.

According to the judge, the witnesses had told the court that there had been an initial attacked where Yewande was said to have stabbed the late husband with scissors but that the matter was settled before the one that led to the death of the deceased couples of hours later.