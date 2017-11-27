An Egor Chief Magistrate Court in Benin, Edo State, has remanded three persons who allegedly murdered a Professor at the University of Benin, Prof. Paul Otasowie, in prison custody.
The accused persons are Okhumode Best, Osaze Oghogho, Okoro Junior, and others now at large.
Recall that Prof. Otasowie, a lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering of UNIBEN, was murdered by the accused persons on 4 October, 2017, at No. 5, Alaghodaro Street, off Siluko Road, in Benin, after robbing him of his white Samsung phone.
The Prosecution further alleged that the accused persons are members of a secret cult group.
Presiding Chief Magistrate of the Court, Mrs. Patricia Igho Braimah, who declined jurisdiction over the matter, remanded the accused persons in prison custody accordingly.