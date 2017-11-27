- Advertisement -

An Egor Chief Magistrate Court in Benin, Edo State, has remanded three persons who allegedly murdered a Professor at the University of Benin, Prof. Paul Otasowie, in prison custody.

The accused persons are Okhumode Best, Osaze Oghogho, Okoro Junior, and others now at large.

Recall​ that Prof. Otasowie, a lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering of UNIBEN, was murdered by the accused persons on 4 October, 2017, at No. 5, Alaghodaro Street, off Siluko Road, in Benin, after robbing him of his white Samsung phone.

The Prosecution further alleged that the accused persons are members of a secret cult group.

Presiding Chief Magistrate of the Court, Mrs. Patricia Igho Braimah, who declined jurisdiction over the matter, remanded the accused persons in prison custody accordingly​.