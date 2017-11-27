- Advertisement -

A 54-year-old woman, Modupe Adepegba, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing building materials valued at N4 million.

Adepegba, a trader, residing at No. 67, Ipaja Road, Agege, near Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, stealing and damages.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. John Christopher, told court that the offences were committed on Nov. 13 at 71B, Alfa Nla St., Agege.

Christopher said that the accused claimed that the complainant, one Florence Haruna, took over her late father’s property.

“She then took laws into her hands, went to the property with some touts and damaged burglary proof, valued at N300,000.

“The accused, also stole 600 bags of cement and 25 tonnes of iron rods all valued at N4 million.”

The prosecutor said that the complainant reported the case at the police station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Christopher said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 7 for mention.