The police, on Monday, arraigned a 35-year-old man, Bosede Abiodun, at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of cocoyam.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is standing trial on one count of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 23 at about 9:00 a.m. at Odo village via Ado-Ekiti.

She alleged that the accused stole the cocoyam tubers valued at N40,000 in the farm of the complainant, one Ovie Dominic.

Ikebuilo said that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable her study the case file and present her witnesses.

The Magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, granted bail to the defendant ‎in the sum of N10, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Akosile adjourned the case to January 15 for hearing.