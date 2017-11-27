- Advertisement -

Disturbed by the spate of violence across the state, Ondo state government has commenced a fresh registration exercise for all private and commercial motorcyclists as well as tricyclists.

Also, the state government has perfected plans to reactivate the residency card, known as ‘Kaadi Igbeayo’ introduced by the immediate past administration for the registration exercise.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to tge state governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale said this in Akure.

Adebowale noted that the decision to register the motorcyclists is a fallout of government’s recent suspension of the state executive of Commercial Motorcyclist and Tricycle Association (COMTRA).

“We have received many complaints from the public on the unruly behaviour of the operators, while many of the motorcyclists are not registered.

“Hence, the registration of both private and commercial motorcyclists or tricyclists beginning from Irele Local Government has commenced.

“There will be a time limit after which we will ensure that any motorcyclists or tricyclists not duly registered will not be allowed to use our roads.

According to him the move is to end atrocities allegedly perpetuated by Okada riders and ensure security of lives and property in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Information Communication Technology (ICT), Olumbe Akinkungbe, said the residency card introduced by the past government will be reactivated for the effectiveness of the registration.

Akinkungbe said the former ‘Kaadi Igbeayo’ which will now be addressed as the ‘Ondo Residency Card’, will capture the users’ biodata which would as well, have a space for the registration number of the motorcycle or tricycle owner.

According to him the state government will deploy its agents with the Data Capturing Machine to all the local government areas, after those affected shall have been sensitized on places to go and get registered.

He said those who already have the card, will pay N500, while those who have not got it will pay N1, 000 to a certain bank account that would be released when the exercise commences, or to bank officials that would be present at the point of registration.