A pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) identified as Victor Kanayo was yesterday killed by suspected members of the highly dreaded Badoo cult gang in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Our correspondent learnt that his wife and 10-month-old baby were found unconscious and were later rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital by policemen from Igbogbo Division.

The attack occurred few hours after acting police commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, met with all stakeholders at the palace of the Ikorodu monarch, Oba Abdulrasheed Shotobi, on the menace of ritual killings in that axis

It was gathered that the assailants smashed the head of the pastor with two big stones, which were said to have been found beside him.

Our correspondent gathered that the murderers cut the iron bars on the window of the bungalow the family lived in before gaining entrance into the house.

The killing according to the residents is worrisome because it is happening amidst several efforts being made by the police to contain the resurgence of the Badoo killings which seemed to have subsided after massive raids of several shrines in Agbowa and Imota axis suspected to be the base of the cultists.

It was also gathered that, the pastor and his families were the only ones living in the building because the landlord moved out some months ago as a result of increased insecurity.

The source said, “The pastor was an easy going person. His wife and child are unconscious as I speak to you. They were rushed the general hospital. The police took them the hospital.”

Confirming the killing, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Chike Oti, a Superintendent of Police said, the born again Pastor may have been involved with the dreaded cult group as human skull tattoo was drawn on his left arms.

He added the sign gives police more interest to dig into the issue of his past.