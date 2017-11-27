- Advertisement -

A disc jockey, DJ, hired to perform at a burial ceremony in Alaife Umuaku Uli, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State was reportedly killed by a stray bullet from the gun of a vigilante operative.

The 34-year-old DJ, a father of four, Lotachukwu Nwagboso, who hailed from Ndikpo Umuaku Uli, was hired to play music at the burial ceremony of one Evangelist Vitalis Ihemeje and was allegedly gunned down by one Ibeanozie, who is presently at large.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect reportedly put the gun on his motorcycle. The gun went off, when he was trying to start the bike, killing the DJ on the spot.

The eyewitness said the incident, which caused pandemonium at the burial, sparked off outrage as youths of Ndikpo went on rampage, destroying property and pulling down houses belonging to the suspect, as well as those of the family that organised the ceremony of their father.

The elder brother of the suspect, Ifeanyi Ibeanozie, said they were friends to the bereaved family, hence their commitment to ensure the success of the burial, insisting that it was not a deliberate act.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkiruka Nwode, who confirmed the incident, called on community leaders to be mindful of the kind of people they appoint as members of the vigilante and implored the people to give the Police information that will help in apprehending the suspect.