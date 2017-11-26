- Advertisement -

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Edgal Imohimi, on Saturday at the palace of the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, sought the collaboration of stakeholders in the community to sustain the peace being enjoyed in Ikorodu and environs.

Imohimi hinted that the only way to ensure that criminal elements are kept at bay is for the community to form vigilante groups that would partner with the police to guard the neighborhoods and question suspicious characters seen loitering at odd hours of the night, especially between 1am and 4am.

- Advertisement -

He further stated that such persons being questioned must be able to explain where they are coming from and where they are going.

The CP stated that this move is in consonance with the current policing ideology of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on community policing and safety partnership.

Oba Shotobi thanked Imohimi and pledged the support of his people to the police in ensuring that the peace already achieved in Ikorodu by the CC is sustained.