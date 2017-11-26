- Advertisement -

No fewer than 20 persons have been convicted by the Ekiti State Family Court since its creation in 2012, the state government has revealed.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Social Development and Gender Empowerment, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, who made this known in Ado Ekiti, said the 20 people were convicted for child neglect and deviance.

Babafemi assured the public of justice and fair play through the family court, noting that a chief magistrate presides over the court in accordance with the state’s child rights law.

Stressing the commitment of the Ayo Fayose-led administration to the general wellbeing of women and children in the state, Babafemi explained that her ministry has been repositioned to provide an enabling environment for women to live in an environment where there is justice, equity and respect for women’s rights.

She highlighted government’s focus to include ensuring a holistic development of women through educational, economic, social and political empowerment, monitoring gender responsiveness in the state, ensuring the survival and protection of children in preparation for meaningful adult life as well as promoting the welfare of indigent citizens and persons living with disabilities.