A presenter on Ekiti Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, Abulganiyu Lawal, was on Friday reportedly shot dead by unknown persons while hunting at Araromi-Oke in Ekiti East Local Government of Ekiti State.

The 42-yr old, who was a member of Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) in Ekiti State, had since been buried according to Islamic rites in his parent’s residence at Igbemo-Ekiti.

Our reporter gathered that the ugly incident occurred on the night of Friday, 23rd along Apepe farm settlement in Araromi-Oke.

A source close to the deceased family said Ganiyu after holding a meeting with his hunter friends decided to go into the bush to hunt and promised to return before 10pm.

Friends and relatives became worried when they expected him to return throughout Thursday night but he never did. His phone number was also not going through when they tried calling him.

They later made a complaint at Ilasa Police station about the sudden disappearance of the man. This made the police to embark on a search for him.

Report came to his friends and relatives who had been on his search that the body of a man was discovered beside the bush by villagers going to the farm on Friday morning.

Police and some of the deceased relatives ran to the scene to their amazement met the lifeless body of Ganiyu with bullet wounds on the ground.

Some of his colleagues, Mr. Wumi Ajisafe who is the coordinator of FIBAN in Ekiti East and Abayomi Oluwafemi, FIBAN member in Ado-Ekiti described the late Ganiyu as perfect gentle man.

The deceased his survived by wife and three children. He was the chairman of ‘Opejuole Productions’ before his death.

When called for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, was not available for comments. Calls to his phone number were not picked.