The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said on Saturday that the force would deploy five mobile police units to Adamawa to prevent future clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Idris made this known in Yola when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Mohammed Bindow to commiserate with him and the people of the state.

About 20 people were feared killed and several others injured following a clash between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday night.

The attack followed the killing of a farmer by suspected Fulani herdsmen resulting in a reprisal attack by the farming communities of Shaforon, Kodomti and Kikan all in Numan local government area of the state.

The IG said that the five units would reinvigorate security operations to prevent further bloody clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

He also promised to deploy tracking units of the force for the investigation of previous incidents.

He assured the people of the state that the incidents would be thoroughly investigated to prevent a repeat.

Idris commended the traditional institution and other stakeholders in the state for wading into the crisis with a view to ending it.

He said he was in the state to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate bombing in Mubi and killings in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

Responding, Bindow urged the IG to deploy his men to investigate the incident in Numan.

He assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book upon investigation.

He thanked the IG for the visit, saying that it was a demonstration of his concern for the people.