The Ondo state command of the Nigeria security and civil defence corps, NSCDC has paraded eleven- man gang that specialized in vandalizing facilities belonging to telecommunication company, MTN.

According to the state commandant, Pedro Ideba, the suspects were arrested by military personnel who later handed them over to the NSCDC.

Items recovered from the suspects include a heavy duty truck, twenty batteries belonging to MTN, mobile phones and cash in one thousand naira denomination.

The NSCDC Ondo state commandant who commended the synergy between the command and the Nigerian Army assured that ondo state will no longer be a safe haven for criminals to carry out their nefarious activities.

The commandant said the suspects are still under investigation and would be charged to court for prosecution.

Some of the suspects explained their involvement in the crime.