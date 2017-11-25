- Advertisement -

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Besen Gwana, has confirmed the death of a Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state, Idris Nature.

The CP made the confirmation while addressing newsmen in the state.

He said the deceased was found with injuries on his head.

Gwana further revealed that one Aliyu Bala alias Ubangaja has been arrested for culpable homicide and in connection with the death of the APC chieftain.

His words, “On 19/11/2017 at about 20:30hrs, one Aliyu Bala alias “UBANGAJA” aged 54years of the same address invited the deceased to escort him to Kuki village, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state.

“However, on 20/11/2017 at about 07:00hrs, the body of the deceased was found lying along Kuki road, with injuries on his head.

“Consequently, the police traced the motorcycle of the deceased to the house of the suspect Aliyu Bala alias “UBANGAJA” who invited him for the journey.

“Investigation is ongoing into this case.”