- Advertisement -

One Akarauwa Eke has been arrested by the Imo state police command for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter.

The victim, a primary three pupil at Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Ihiagwa, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, had been living with her father, along with her siblings, since her mother died in 2013.

It was gathered that the father had come to pick the child from school but the refusal of the child to follow her father home raised suspicion by the people around.

Upon investigation by teachers and villagers, it was discovered that the man had allegedly been defiling his daughter at home.

According to Punch, a non-governmental organisation, Virgin Heart Foundation, said it was partnering Women of Divine Destiny Initiatives, an organisation owned by the wife of the governor of the state, to ensure justice for the girl.

- Advertisement -

The founder of the Virgin Hearth Foundation, Peace Dike, said the group had taken the victim to a hospital for series of medical examinations.

Dike said, “The suspect is in police custody. We are partnering Women of Divine Destiny Initiatives to ensure that justice is served.

“We are also writing to the Imo State chapter of the Federated International of Female Lawyers to get legal aid for the girl because she has been abused by someone who ought to have protected her.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Andrew Enwerem, said the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, had ordered that the matter be charged to court immediately after investigation.

Enwerem said, “Under the leadership of CP Ezike, such a weighty allegation will not be swept under the carpe.”