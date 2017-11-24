- Advertisement -

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court has ordered that Maryam Sanda be remanded in Suleja prison for allegedly murdering Bilyamin Bello, her husband.

- Advertisement -

The FCT police command arraigned her before Yusuf Halilu, a judge on Friday.

Maryam, who wept profusely in the court covered her face with a veil to prevent journalists from taking pictures.