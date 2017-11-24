- Advertisement -
A federal capital territory (FCT) high court has ordered that Maryam Sanda be remanded in Suleja prison for allegedly murdering Bilyamin Bello, her husband.
The FCT police command arraigned her before Yusuf Halilu, a judge on Friday.
Maryam, who wept profusely in the court covered her face with a veil to prevent journalists from taking pictures.
