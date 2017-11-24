- Advertisement -

Absence of Olukoya Ogungbeje, lawyer to the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans before Justice Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court yesterday, again stalled his arraignment on another two separate charges.

Failure to arraign Evans and others yesterday before the court made it second time that the arraignment of the defendants would be stalled.



First attempt to arraign Evans and others on two sperste charge before the court was rebuffed on November 13 by the defendants lawyers, on ground that the prosecution failed to do the needful by serving them the new charges

In the two separate new charges, Evans was docked alongside Joseph Ikenna Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okapara Linus in one, while the suspected Kidnapper was docked alongside Joseph Ikenna Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.