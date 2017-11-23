- Advertisement -

A 33-year-old man, Chima Njoku, who allegedly used his roommate’s phone to transfer N100,000 from the latter’s bank account into his own, on Thursday appeared in court.

Mr. Njoku, who resides in Gbagada area of Lagos, is facing a two-count-charge of breach of peace and stealing, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The prosecutor, Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the offence between Sept. 5 and Oct. 6, 2017 at his residence.

He said the complainant, one Samuel Ogundipe, a military personnel, reported the matter to the police on Oct. 7.

Mr. Ihiehie said the accused took the phone of the complainant, when he was asleep, and used it to steal from his (complainant’s) account.

“The accused used the complainant’s Guaranty Trust Bank application to transfer N100, 000 into his own personal GTB account without his consent,’’ he said.

- Advertisement -

The prosecutor said the complainant noticed that for a month, money had been getting missing from his account without any alert on the transactions, so he went to his bank to check.

Mr. Ihiehie said the complainant discovered in his bank account statement that the accused had been stealing from him through his phone.

He said that the name of the accused appeared on many transactions that the complainant did not know about.

Mr. Ihiehie said the accused had been using the complainant’s phone to make transactions while he (complainant) was sleeping.

He said the accused got to know the pin number sometime in January when his roommate lent him N200, 000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 168 (d) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, O. Sule-Amzat, granted the accused a bail of N200, 000 with two sureties, whose addresses must be verified.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 13.