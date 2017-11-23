- Advertisement -

A Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old labourer, Abdullahi Ibrahim, to 30 days imprisonment for mischief.

Ibrahim, a resident of Kauchikau in the state, faced a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, assault and mischief.

However, the accused pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

The Prosecutor, Ibrahim Salisu, had told the court that one Harrison Adejo of Masaka in Nasarawa State, reported the matter at the Divisional Police Station, Masaka on Nov. 16.

Salisu said that on the same day, the complainant received a call from an unknown person, asking him to meet him at the Road Safety Junction, Kauchikau.

He said that the caller told Adejo that he was calling him in respect of his friend’s phone that was in his possession.

Salisu stated that when Adejo arrived at the place, he met the accused and three others now at large, who beat him up and made away with the items in his possession.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 97, 266 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mr Victor Manga, sentenced Ibrahim to 30 days imprisonment with an option of N2,000 fine.

Manga warned the accused to desist from committing crime and urged him to be of good behaviour.