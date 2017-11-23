- Advertisement -

A driver with a commercial transport company died on Wednesday after his vehicle collided with a moving truck along Ogbo-Ilo-Eiyekorin-Ilorin Road.

The accident was said to have occurred about 5.15am.

The driver, whose name has yet to be ascertained, was said to have been driving from Eiyekorin Road Roundabout along Airport Road when he suddenly rammed his car into the moving truck opposite TYK filling station.

He was said to have died on the spot, while his car was mangled.

It was not clear what caused the vehicle to veer off its lane, but some witnesses said it was due to the failure of the vehicle’s brakes.

The Kwara State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Mr. Sunday Maku, confirmed the accident and fatality.

He attributed the cause of the accident to dangerous driving. He said the vehicle was a light blue car with number plate, DAF 65 CF.

He added that among the occupants of the vehicle, one died while another person was injured.

“The corpse of the dead victim has been taken away by his relatives,” the commander added.