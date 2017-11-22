- Advertisement -

Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded one Kola Arobiole alias Judgement, who allegdly killed a former member of the State House of Assembly, Mr Gideon Aremu, in front of his house last year.

Narrating why his gang killed the legislator after robbing him, Arobiole said, “It was Alaso Toiheeb who initiated the idea. We trailed the honourable to his house and as he tried to come out of his car, we pointed guns at him.

“The legislator initially surrendered but later got surprised to see his neighbour with us. He was very annoyed and he held his neigbour by the shirt and said, “even you”.

“Because we did not want him to raise any alarm or call police, we collected his phone and after that I shot him. I shot him because we thought that if we allowed him to live, he will expose us and we do not want to be exposed and arrested. Besides, he struggled with us”.

The murder suspect was paraded alongside three ritualists caught with human parts including two fresh heads and hands with offensive odour.

The ritualists: Alfa Babatunde Kareem, 37, Taofeek Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf, 23 claimed that they got the human parts at a cemetery in Ogbomosho explaining that they went to a cemetery, exhumed two bodies and cut the needed parts for money rituals.

Speaking to the newsmen, the ritualists admitted that they committed the crime saying, “We went to Isale General at Ogbomoso to exhume the bodies around 8pm. When we were coming, two boys accosted us on the road and demanded to know what was in our bag that was bringing offensive odour. We tried our best to deceive them but they were insistent. They said they will not allow us to go until we allow them to see what was in our bag. Eventually, they got the bag from us and opened it. On seeing the human parts, they raised alarm and that was how we were arrested”.

The suspects who claimed that that was the first time they would be involved in such an act further said, “We wanted to use the parts for money rituals. If we had succeeded in taking them to our place, we would have dried and burnt them”.

Speaking, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude, said that all the suspects would soon be arraigned in the court of law.