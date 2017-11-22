- Advertisement -

A Minna Chief Magistrates’ Court Grade 1, has sentenced a 30-year-old Isah Mohammed to four years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl.

The accused, who resides in Kutigi, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger, pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Hassan Mohammed, gave the sentence without an option of fine.



Earlier, the Prosecutor, Abdullahi Maiyaki, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 12.

He said that the accused lured the unsuspecting victim to his friend’s room and abused her sexually.

Maiyaki said that the offence contravened Section 18 sub-Section 2 of the Niger State Child Rights Law of 2017.