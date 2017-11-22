- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Police have confirmed the death in Enugu by electrocution of an artisan identified as Uzoma Okpara.

The spokesperson of the police in Enugu, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

According to him, the deceased, who is said to be a plumber, died on Tuesday when he ‘unknowingly’ came in contact with the high tension wire located close to a building where he was said to be effecting repairs on a faulty overhead tank.

The police spokesman said the incident happened at Unity Estate Independence Layout, Enugu.

It was gathered that following the incident,the victim was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention but was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre, while the police continue investigation.