A 14-year old boy, Mutiu, and 29 others were on Tuesday sentenced to one month’s imprisonment by an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court for dumping refuse on the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The convicts were arrested on Tuesday at different areas by officials of the Osun State Waste Management Agency and were brought to the court dressed in boxer shots, while most of the females among them were dressed in nightgowns and wrappers only.

Among those who were convicted are Fakunle Ibikunle, 19; Azeez Opeyemi, 17; Shittu Dorcas, 30; Adepeju Adesina, 23; Paulina Ona, 27; Damilola Juwonlola, 34; Ayeni Ridwane, 22; and Funmilola Kasali, 25.

Others are Oluwaseun Oni, 27; Ajayi Janet, 31; Rufai Fatima, 38; Ayegbajeyi Rukayat, 60; Oyeyemi Monsurat, 2; Airat Aderibigbe, 29; Jimoh Jelilat, 24; Akeem Salisu, 20; Ajayi Janet, 26; Rusikatu Oyejola, 31; and Amudat Aderibigbe, 36.

The rest are Ayo Adeyemi, 20; Risikatu Oyejola, 24; Joshua Oniyade, 33; Oluwaseun Onibuki, 26; Fatima Rufai, 31; Risilatu Ayegbinle, 24; Seun Ajayi, 37; Bisi Olodan, 45; Jimoh Jelilat, 23; and Sabo Akeem, 20.

The prosecutor, Mr. Femi Ogunbamiwo, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on November 21 between 4.30am and 7am at different locations in the state capital.

Ogunbamiwo told the court that the offence committed by the 30 persons contravened Section 32, Vol. 11, Cap 101 of the OSEPA Law, 2002.

All the 30 persons pleaded guilty to the one count of abuse of the environment preferred against them. None of them was represented by a lawyer, while the magistrate, Mr. Ashiru Ayeni, pronounced them guilty.

The magistrate sentenced all of them to 30 days in prison with an option of fine of N10,000 each.