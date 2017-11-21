- Advertisement -

The Ogun State government has indicated that the new Akarigbo-elect, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, would be installed and presented with a staff of office and instrument of appointment on Thursday, December 7.

The ceremony, the government noted, would hold at Gateway Stadium, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, made this known during a working visit to the traditional ruler at the traditional training court (Ipebi), in Sagamu, to assess the level of preparation for the installation.

Ojuko, in a release by the press officer of the ministry, Seun Boye, commended indigenes of Sagamu and Remo in general on the emergence of Oba Ajayi which, according to him, was made possible by the people’s cooperation during and after the exercise.

He enjoined members of the community to sustain the peaceful atmosphere towards ensuring a successful installation.