The Police in Lagos on Monday said they arrested four men over the alleged murder of a businessman, Mr Emmanuel Ubah (aka Onwa), in Festac Town.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen, said that the arrest was made after a family member of the deceased petitioned the police over the murder.

Edgal said that the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) investigated the case after receiving the petition in August.

“The petitioner, a pastor, alleged that on 21 July, at about 8 p.m., he received a phone call that the deceased had been murdered by some gunmen at Festac Town, Lagos and robbed of his three mobile phones.

“In the course of investigation, the I-G IRT were deployed to Festac Town/Iba Estate respectively to unravel the mystery surrounding the murder where all the suspects were arrested.

“One berretta pistol with two rounds of live ammunition and one pump action gun were recovered from them.

“All suspects will be charged to court soon,” Edgal said.