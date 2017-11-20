- Advertisement -

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, says it is investigating the death of the son of a former Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Bilyamin Bello.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

Manzah said that immediately Maitama Police Division received the information about the death, it went to the scene and arrested the suspect.

He explained that the FCT command had since taken over the case from Maitama Division, and that the suspect was in its custody.

According to him, investigation was ongoing, and that the case would be charged to court and “justice will take its course”.