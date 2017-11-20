- Advertisement -

A village head in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State, was on Sunday night murdered in his home at Fakkos village by yet to be identified persons.

According to a neighbour, the chief, the Madakin Garam, Mr. Amos Marit, was allegedly murdered after the assailants trailed him to his house in Fakkos village on Sunday night by unknown gunmen.

- Advertisement -

Also confirming his death, the member representing Bokkos constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr Sunday Muchen, said: “A neighbour of the deceased called me this morning (Monday) to report that the chief was murdered by unknown gunmen who came on a motorcycle.”

Although no group has claimed responsibility‎, reports have it that Fulani residents near the community have since Monday vacated the area. It is however not clear if the Fulani action was to avoid reprisal or victimisation.