A village head in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State, was on Sunday night murdered in his home at Fakkos village by yet to be identified persons.
According to a neighbour, the chief, the Madakin Garam, Mr. Amos Marit, was allegedly murdered after the assailants trailed him to his house in Fakkos village on Sunday night by unknown gunmen.
Also confirming his death, the member representing Bokkos constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr Sunday Muchen, said: “A neighbour of the deceased called me this morning (Monday) to report that the chief was murdered by unknown gunmen who came on a motorcycle.”
Although no group has claimed responsibility, reports have it that Fulani residents near the community have since Monday vacated the area. It is however not clear if the Fulani action was to avoid reprisal or victimisation.