A 24-year-old man, Pakute Oseni, was on Monday docked before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stealing a vehicle worth N4.5million.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oseni of no fixed address was in court on charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Folake Ewe told the court that Oseni and others now at large, allegedly conspired to steal the vehicle.

Ewe said Oseni was alleged to have stolen one Lexus Jeep with registration number AGL 553 DX valued at N4.5million.

She said, “The offences were committed on January 23, 2016, at 8 p.m., at Alarere Area, along new Ife Road, Ibadan, where the car was parked.”

Ewe said the offences were contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 (9) (10A) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2,000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences when they were read to him in court.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Jejelola Ogunbona, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until January 31, for hearing.