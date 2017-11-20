- Advertisement -

An unemployed man, Uba Okeugo, who allegedly defrauded one Mrs Juliet Ezeola of N100, 000, claiming he would wash and turn it into U.S. dollars, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Okeugo, 32, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretenses and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offences with one other still at large, on Oct. 18, at Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos.

John said that the accused met the complainant at a bus stop and lured her to an uncompleted building where he collected the N100, 000.

“The accused and his accomplice told her that they would wash it into American dollars for her.

- Advertisement -

“They collected the money and left; all efforts by the complainant to locate them failed,’’ he said.

John said that the complainant reported the matter to the police, who told her that the accused and his accomplice had been on their wanted list.

“The accused was later sighted by the complainant at Agege; she raised an alarm and the passersby helped her to apprehend him, “he said.

John said the offences contravened Sections 280, 316 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs M I Dan-Oni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until December 11 for mention.