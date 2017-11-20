- Advertisement -

Four gunmen, yesterday, stormed the village residence of Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Udoh Ekpenyong, in Ikot Oku Usung village, Ukanafun Local Government Area, killing his younger sister and two others.

According to a source, the gunmen entered the village compound of Ekpenyong in the early hours of the day and shot the Commissioner’s younger sister, a teacher, a barber and one other person, whose identities could not be ascertained at press time.

The source said: “We learned that after the gunmen left the commissioner’s house, they proceeded to the residence of former Commissioner for Education, Mr. Matthew Akpan, but did not meet anybody in the compound, so they left.

“The Police have started stop-and-search in the local government area.

“Also, last Friday in Ukanafun, a Police officer was killed alongside two others by robbers operating on a motorbike.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed both last Friday and yesterday’s incidents, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, was already in the area.

- Advertisement -

“It happened this (yesterday) morning by 6a.m. Four armed on motorcycle stormed the house of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and shot the sister dead.

“And when they were fleeing and shooting sporadically, stray bullets killed two other persons in different locations. But in the Commissioner’s compound the only person that was killed was the sister.

“The Commissioner of Police is there already and we have sent our special forces there to investigate. So we will get to the root of it.

“Last Friday, in Ukanafun, one of our men and one other person in the same vehicle were killed. A stray bullet killed another person making it three that were killed. And going by the circumstances, we believe he was their target.”

The Police spokesman said he had issued a statement banning the use of motorcycles in both Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo Local Government areas as it has been observed that it is what the hoodlums use in carrying out their crimes in the areas.

He further said the Police have started investigation to know whether those who attacked the commissioner’s house yesterday were hired assassins.