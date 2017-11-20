- Advertisement -

Police have recorded a breakthrough in the investigation on the murder of a staff of Shell, Mr. Cletus Onyekwele, at his office in Port Harcourt, with the arrest of one of the suspected killers, using forensic science.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, who disclosed this, weekend, in Port Harcourt, said the Police relied on DNA samples and pieces of other evidence to arrest one of the alleged killers, one Nwankwor, who worked in the same Shell premises with the deceased.

Continuing, the Police chief said the alleged murderer led the Police to arrest his alleged accomplice, adding that the two were assisting the Police with further investigations on the issue.

Ahmed explained that the Police took samples of evidence found at the scene of the murder, adding that about 50 suspects were invited for questioning.

He said the samples taken were later sent for analysis, adding that some of them matched the DNA of the prime suspect, who later confessed to the crime during interrogation.

His words: “Investigation into the case commenced in earnest with the main focus on the use of forensic science. Consequently, DNA samples, pieces of physical evidence and eyewitnesses’ accounts were deployed in tackling this case.

“In the course of our investigation, we invited 50 suspects, made up of contract and security staff of SPDC, for questioning.

“They were unconditionally released on bail after recording their statements and obtaining relevant forensic exhibits, which were later processed and forwarded to the appropriate laboratories for analysis and report.

“After three months of submitting the forensic exhibits, a match was found, identified as that of Nwankor, aged 40, a staff of a sub-contracting firm with SPDC.

“After being confronted with overwhelming evidence, he broke down in tears and confessed to have carried out the acts that led to the death of Cletus Onyekwere.

“His confession led to the arrest of the second suspect, Francis, aged 37, who is currently helping us in our investigations.”