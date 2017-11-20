- Advertisement -

The Ebonyi Police Command on Sunday, confirmed the release of the kidnapped Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA) Dr Emeka Ogah.

It can be recalled that Ogah was kidnapped on Nov 15 at Ajaokuta, Kogi on his way to Abuja on an official assignment.

The CMD was kidnapped alongside the hospital’s Director of Administration, Chief Christopher Ogbu, and Mr Sylvester Ugama, the Director of Finance while his driver escaped with bullets wounds from the abductors.

ASP Loveth Odah, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), gave the confirmation in an interview with NAN, noting that Ogah and others have reunited with their families.

“The kidnap victims were released by the abductors on Saturday night around the area they were abducted and they are presently in good state of health.

“I cannot confirm whether ransom was paid for their release but the kidnapping unit of the command is working in collaboration with its counterpart in Kogi to track and arrest the kidnappers,” he said.

Dr Ifeanyi Ariom, Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ebonyi chapter, thanked God for the release.

“We appreciate the demonstration of love and solidarity shown by all, particularly the Ebonyi government,” he said.

Gov. David Umahi had on Friday while addressing protesting doctors and other hospital staff, vowed that his administration would ensure that the victims were released without harm.

“When they are released, I will come into the hospital and find out if bad eggs were involved because this matter does not matter whether it is a state or federal institution.

“The rights of our people would always be respected and anybody who doesn’t want to stay here can go to another place and stay.

“People who feel that an Ebonyi man cannot be a CMD will be made to know that an Ebonyi man can be such and if the CMD is doing some wrong things, we can sit down and discuss such,” he said.